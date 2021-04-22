Motorcycles as art exhibition closing this weekend

The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) closes on 26 April, so this week is your last chance to see over 100 of the most amazing motorcycles in the world, covering almost 150 years of two-wheel design and innovation.

Unlike past exhibitions that only look at the history of the motorcycle, The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire looks to the future and includes electric motorcycles, which are a particular focus of this exhibition.

With so many electric motorcycle companies coming and going in the past few years, choosing which electric motorcycles to display could have pulled the curators in a dozen different directions, but being a design exhibition, the Cake won out for its very Scandinavian aesthetic that places function ahead of form.

Designed and built in Sweden, the Cake Kalk OR was chosen by the exhibition’s curators, not just because it represents the future of motorcycling in terms of its power source, but also because it’s been created under a specific design brief – brutally simple and with a monochrome palette.

Being Cake’s off-road model, the Kalk OR has 300mm ground clearance, knobby tyres and MX-spec Öhlins suspension, which offers 204mm front and 205mm rear travel.

Visible within the bike’s 6061 aluminium frame and carbon fibre body is an 11kW electric motor, powered by a 2.6kWh battery, which can be fitted singly or as one of a pair for extended range.

The Motorcycle: Design, Art, Desire is in its final days at Brisbane’s Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) – and must close on 26 April, 2021. To purchase tickets, go to qagoma.qtix.com.au

For more information, updates and details on GOMA’s COVID-SAFE plan, go to qagoma.qld.gov.au