2021 CFMOTO 650NK SP price and spec

CFMoto has upgraded their popular, LAMS-legal 650NK naked commuter with the 650NK SP.

The first release in what CFMoto say are many new and exciting models coming in 2021, the 650NK SP is essentially a spec upgrade on the 650NK. There are no changes to the tube steel diamond frame and swingarm, while the DOHC liquid-cooled 650cc parallel twin engine that’s Euro 5 compliant and produces 41.5kW and 62Nm is unchanged mechanically, but adds a new-look muffler.

The 6-speed gearbox has been tweaked, though, and now delivers what CFMoto say are optimised gear changes. Enhancing this is the addition of a slipper clutch as part of the SP spec.

Also added to the 650NK SP is a suspension upgrade on the form of KYB componentry front and rear. Travel from the upgraded package isn’t listed, but is presumably similar to the 120mm front and 45mm rear travel of the standard 650NK.

Pirelli Angel ST tyres are another key upgrade to the SP’s running gear, fitted to new-style 17-inch alloy wheels.

The other change of note is an update of the previous LCD instrument display to a larger 5.0-inch colour TFT screen that self-adjusts the brightness to suit different riding conditions. The screen offers a choice of two interfaces, depending on the riding mode (Sport or Eco) and presents large speedo and rev counter displays, as well as a gear position indicator, clock, tripmeter, engine temp and fuel gauges.

J.Juan brake calipers on 300mm front / 240mm rear discs and standard Continental ABS carries over, as do features like a 17-litre fuel tank and 795mm seat height.

Adding a new look to the 650NK SP is a makeover of the sidecovers and front mudguard, by Kiska Design, and a reworking of the graphics for the two colour options – Athens Blue and White/Black.

The $7,790 ride away pricing for the CFMoto 650NK SP is a $1,000 premium over the regular 650NK, backed by a 3-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. See your CFMoto dealer for details.