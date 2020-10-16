Bikes sales are booming: CF Moto expands network

In anticipation of increased demand for their range, led by next year’s arrival of the 700CL-X family, CFMoto have added three new dealerships to their nationwide network.

It comes as sales of bikes continue to climb higher in Australia year-on-year.

“CFMoto is on the cusp of rapid expansion with an unprecedented barrage of all-new models, particularly in the road motorcycle segment,” said CFMoto Australia director Michael Poynton.

“The addition of three major retailers in key locations to CFMoto’s already robust and ever-growing network across Australia will help provide the necessary sales and service support required for a brand as fast growing as CFMoto.”

Moto Adelaide in South Australia, Carr Brothers Motorcycles in Wollongong, NSW, and Ultimate Motorbikes in Ipswich, Queensland, have all signed on to the CFMoto network, which numbers more than 80 ATV/UTV and motorcycle dealers nationwide.

While CFMoto’s two-wheel lineup currently consists of seven LAMS models, that’s set to change in 2021 with the arrival of the 700CL-X range. CFMoto’s first “full-powered” (ie. Non-LAMS) motorcycle for the Australian market, the 700CL-X features an all-new 693cc parallel-twin engine that produces 55kW (73hp) at 8500rpm and 68Nm at 7000rpm.

Three 700CL-X variants will be offered, all of which use a common engine, gearbox, frame, lighting, instruments and selected other cycle parts, with differences coming in areas like wheels, plastics, seats, handlebars and accessories, as well as graphics and paint finishes.

The 700CL-X will launch with the 700CL-X Classic, a naked bike that’s due for local release in early 2021, followed by the 700CL-X Adventure and 700CL-X Sport, which are due in approximately in April.