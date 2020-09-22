Apple CarPlay is now on motorbikes

Indian joins Honda and Harley-Davidson by offering Apple CarPlay on its motorbikes.

Indian Motorcycle are now offering Apple CarPlay on 2020-model Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models equipped with the 7-inch Ride Command System.

The integration of Apple CarPlay connectivity into these models is part of what Indian says is their mission to further enhance the riding experience for Indian owners and deliver industry-leading technology so riders can stay connected while out on the road.

Supported on MY20 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models with navigation, Apple CarPlay allows iPhone users to access Apple Music, Maps, send messages with Siri and more via the bike’s Ride Command 7-inch screen and a supported Bluetooth headset (not included).

The interface is described as userfriendly and familiar for iPhone users. Indian adds that the incorporation of Apple CarPlay into Ride Command will also deliver improved navigation location management, improved boot time, audio muting and control improvements (including navigation audio), widget fixes and a new fuel economy widget, as well as improved search functionality within navigation.

Owners can also stay up to date with the latest technology by accessing a simple, free software download at home or through their local dealership.