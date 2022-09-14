2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Review

We test drive the sweet spot of the Porsche 911 range, in the guise of the latest 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe.

The previous GTS version of Porsche’s iconic 911 was rated by many as the pick of the range but things are a tad tastier this time round. Porsche has decided to gift the GTS a more distinct and dynamic personality that can’t be duplicated via the Carrera S’s options list. You might get reasonably close, but the days of the DIY 911 GTS are essentially over. That said, the options list assigned to the GTS itself is so long that if you don’t exercise a little prudence in the ticking department, you could soon find yourself in 911 Turbo or even Turbo S territory price-wise.

For the 992 generation GTS, Porsche has pinched tech and components from above to fashion a more precisely pitched sweet spot that makes choosing a new 911, should you be in that fortunate position, a less binary and more finessed process. Think Turbo lite with the odd 911 GT3 flourish thrown in.

Slotting in neatly between Carrera S and Turbo, the GTS takes the S’s 3.0-litre flat-six turbo engine and boosts it by 22kW and 40Nm – taking its vital statistics to 353kW at 6000rpm and 570Nm at 2300-5000rpm. By default, the car comes with an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic, but you can spec rear-drive models with a seven-speed manual at no extra cost. For those who do, the gear lever is 10mm shorter than in the Carrera S to enable snappier shifting. Snappier still, PDK takes the GTS from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3sec, doubtless a factor in the respectable Nordschleife lap time of 7:25 – some 4sec faster than the Carrera S and only 3sec slower than Turbo S.

Compared to the regular Carrera 4 S, the GTS sits 10mm lower on 20- and 21-inch Turbo S centre locking wheels. Its chassis is effectively that of the Turbo tweaked to suit the lighter demands of the GTS, but the braking system is lifted wholesale – 408mm discs at the front, 380mm rear – and the GTS retains the Turbo’s ‘helper’ spring at the rear which keeps the main springs constantly under tension for better rebound performance. PASM is standard, and options include rear-axle steering, PCCB ceramic composite brakes and a lift system that raises the nose slightly to negotiate vicious speed humps or an awkward driveway.

The visual differences, inside and out, between this car and a regular Carrera are subtle, but enough to appeal to Porsche aficionados. So the real magic has to come from gains in performance and dynamics.

Based on limited road time and a track blast in a rear-drive PDK example, it’s clear that the GTS has been accurately positioned twixt Carrera S and Turbo. The engine’s increased shove is still available from just 2300rpm – the same point as its arrival in a Carrera S – so you never have to wait long to start building momentum. When the punch arrives, it does so in a turbocharged fashion, but it’s still a more linear delivery than the sledgehammer whoosh of the Turbo. Keep the PDK transmission in manual mode, rev the engine out, and by the time you start to approach the peak power revs at 6500rpm, the noise will have moved from an induction rush to a proper howl. It’s not quite the scream of a normally aspirated flat six, but it’s getting close. The steering is weighty, super precise and loaded with feel, if of the filtered, writhe-free 992 variety, while braking performance is simply sublime, both in feel and ultimate power. More impressive than that, though, is the way it joins up with PDK in Drive and Sport (no paddles) to optimise effort and efficiency. You can drive on the throttle and brakes and the auto cog swapping, especially the downshifts, couldn’t be more perfectly judged. It’s almost spooky. Naturally, there’s monster grip from the all-wheel drive chassis and scope for some angles if you defeat the stability systems, but it’s the way the GTS transitions from mild to wild that’s so satisfying. In some cars it’s like throwing a switch, but the GTS bleeds one phase into the next. You can flow through to maximum effort or linger in the outer reaches of the performance envelope. That’s what the GTS is really good at. Being seamless. Making the dynamic contrasts and nuances to be had at seven and eight tenths as absorbing and rewarding as surfing the limit. No, it isn’t as thrilling as a GT3, nor is it as rapid as a Turbo S. But sometimes the middle ground feels just right.

And then at the other end, at a steady 110km/h with the sports exhaust in its Normal setting, the GTS is surprisingly civilised. Only a little patter reminds you that you’re in the most focused of the non-Porsche Motorsport 911s. Indeed, there’s an undoubtedly firmer edge to the ride than in a Carrera S – and we noticed this even on our car’s optional active dampers. It’s not uncomfortable, but you will notice the GTS getting a little unsettled on broken tarmac. We’d say it’s a worthy trade-off for frankly astonishing grip and excellent body control; this is a car that remains unfazed by the sudden changes of direction demanded by longer sequences of short, fast corners. The base price for a rear-driven 911 Carrera GTS Coupe is $314,800 before on-road costs, which goes up to $334,000 for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe with all-wheel drive. Should you want your GTS to be a softer alternative to a GT3, instead of a firmer Carrera S, then Porsche will point you towards the lightweight pack. Available for the first time on this variant, and offered only on the coupe, it removes the rear seats, replaces the front ones with glorious carbon-fibre buckets, and also swaps the glass and battery for lighter items. The result is a 25kg reduction in kerbweight. You could also tick the option box for Porsche’s carbon-composite brakes, which would no doubt save a few more kilos per corner. We’d find it hard to resist anyway, based on our test car’s excellent left-pedal feel and response, not to mention its improved resistance to fade. The latest GTS is another intoxicating 911, with impressive performance, huge levels of grip, fabulous steering and a beautifully finished cabin. It’s not cheap, but it has few serious rivals. The improved prowess of the Carrera S and the existence of a GT3 Touring have rendered the GTS’s niche narrower than ever – but even allowing for some abuse of the options list, it fills it remarkably well.

Via Automotive Daily