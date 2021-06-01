Walker’s Fast and Furious Toyota Supra up for auction

2JZ engine… will this decimate all other car auctions? Fast & Furious Supra driven by Paul Walker goes up for auction.

Perhaps the most iconic car from the entire Fast and Furious movie catalogue, the bright orange Toyota Supra driven by Paul Walker is going up for auction with no reserve.

Listed in the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction it is the opportunity of a lifetime for many fans, though it likely won’t go cheap. Included with the car is extensive documentation and a Certificate of Authenticity.

The 1994 Supra, which houses a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE 3.0-litre inline-6 produced by Toyota and mated to an, ahem, four-speed automatic transmission (it’s hard to act and change gears at the same time, unless you’re driving backward), made its debut in the first The Fast and the Furious movie. It was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California. It then went on to feature in the sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious but in a new colour scheme with some changes known as ‘Slap Jack’s Supra’.

Since then, it has undergone a full restoration by the original builder Eddie Paul to the first movie’s spec, finished in the same Lamborghini Diable Candy Orange pearl paint with the Troy Lee-designed “Nuclear Gladiator” decal motif on each side.

Other features on the Supra include Bomex front spoiler and side skirts, TRD-style hood, APR aluminum biplane rear wing and 19-inch Dazz Motorsport Racing Hart M5 Tuner wheels.

It is a factory turbocharged Supra with automatic transmission and it is unclear if the engine has been tinkered with. It is listed to sell in the 2021 Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction with no reserve as Lot #744. But as Dom would say, whether the buyer wins by a dollar or a cent, it doesn’t matter what you win by, winning is winning.