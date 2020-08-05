VW introduces California Beach camper as full-time model

VW’s sell-out California Beach campervan is coming back.

VW’s updated T6.1 van and people mover range has been revealed for Australia, hanging on at the end of the new price list of the VW Transporter T6.1 updated range.

It was only a month ago that we reported the previous limited-edition run of California Beaches for Australia sold out on the same day it went on sale. Now, VW Australia has introduced the model as a full-time member of the 2021 T6.1 Transporter range.

Like the limited edition model, pricing starts at $82,990 before on-road costs, but will now be available with all-wheel drive (4Motion) in TDI340 and TDI450 guises. The TDI340 is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel producing 110kW of power and 340Nm of torque, while the TDI450 produces 146kW and 450Nm, both using a seven-speed dual-clutch auto. Each can is all-wheel drive ($86,990 and $92,990 respectively), though only the 340 comes in front-wheel drive also.

As we’ve seen with the California already, the van is ready to tour and camp, equipped with flexible five-seat seating inside, table, kitchenette and lounge chairs, and is also equipped upfront with digital screens that seamlessly connect with Apple and Android phones for playing tunes. And for longer stays, there’s a pop-up tent on the roof.

Additional to the standard equipment is an Off-Road package with diff lock on AWD models, Appearance package with nicer interior trim materials and technology, and a Driver Assistance pack with adaptive dampers.

Available to order now, expected deliveries will begin from November this year.

2021 California Beach price

California Beach TDI340 – $82,990

California Beach TDI340 4Motion – $86,990

California Beach TDI450 4Motion – $92,99

Get articles like this and more delivered to you without lifting a finger. Simply join our Facebook page or subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).