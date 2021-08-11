VW ID 5 official reveal will be at Munich show

Volkswagen’s new ID 5 will make its debut at the German motor show next month.

VW’s latest fully electric vehicle, the ID 5, will make a splash at Germany’s new Munich Motor Show, the replacement for the traditional Frankfurt version,

The GTX high-performance model will be rolled out on stage with the swoopy coupe SUV version of the ID 4 using both a front and rear electric motor for increase performance.

Battery capacity is 77kWh and the manufacturer is projecting a maximum range of 497km on a charge for the ID 5 GTX, which is slightly more than the 480km managed by the GTX version of the ID 4 – possibly due to the new model more aerodynamic shape.

VW has been making solid inroads with the new ID 3 and ID 4 in Europe but remains noncommittal to an introduction timeline for Australia. It is expected, however, that the ID 3, a small hatchback, and the ID 4, a small SUV, would be the first model to hit Aussies roads from the current line-up.

It’s not clear which of the other ID-model powertrain and trim level options will be offered with the new ID 5 bodystyle. The more practical ID 4 starts off with an entry-level, rear-drive, 52kWh battery version, but the ID 5 may skip this more value-orientated setup and concentrate solely on the larger-battery option.