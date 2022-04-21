VW and Jayco launch the Crafter Kampervan

Aussie travelers have a new campervan option called the Crafter Kampervan, produced by a local partnership and available in July.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has teamed up with Jayco to create a campervan based on the VW Crafter van.

The Crafter Kampervan is a large campervan that sits above the Caddy California and Multivan California campers, and it will be sold by the Volkswagen dealer network with a five-year, unlimited-kilometer warranty.

The Kampervan will be available in three grades from July this year: Kampervan; Kampervan Style and Kampervan all-terrain complete with Seikel off-road equipment. At 6.8 metres long and 2m wide, the Crafter Kampervan is the largest van available from VW.

The Campervan is just another of Volkswagen’s local partnership dealings to produce a bespoke model for the Australian market, and at an opportune time as travelers begin to get back on the roads.

“Just as Walkinshaw took the Amarok to the next level, Jayco as the leading brand in its field is making the Crafter Kampervan the perfect choice for those who want to drive a brilliantly engineered vehicle – then live and sleep comfortably across endless Australian destinations,” said Brand Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Ryan Davies.

Jayco Motorised Division National Sales, Manager Bruce Astbury said: “Jayco is proud to be associated with Volkswagen and the touring lifestyle that both brands embody.”

“This is a partnership that will enhance the depth of the Volkswagen range and continue to support local employment at our state-of-the-art, 50-acre, Dandenong South facility.”

Part of the Crafter Kampervan’s engineering and validation included testing at the Anglesea Proving Ground in Victoria. Underneath, the Crafter’s same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 130kW and 410Nm will be used, with all-wheel drive.

The Crafter Kampervan will come in seven colours, including four two-tone schemes, which are expected to be by far the most popular.

Although no pricing has been indicated, we expect a price range over $125,000 when it does officially go on sale.

Equipment listed by Volkswagen for the model includes:

Seating for four

Sleeping for up to three

Multiple dining and seating areas

Fresh and waste water tanks

Full internal bathroom including toilet and shower

Full kitchen including two burner gas cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, sink, fresh water, ample storage and bench space

Sink and bathroom sink

Reverse cycle air-conditioning

TV and DVD stereo with internal and external speakers

Lithium house battery with additional solar system

Diesel heating

Hot water system

LED internal and external lighting

External awning

App Connect

WiFi extender

