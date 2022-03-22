Victorian Caravan, Camping and Touring show returns in April

Victoria’s biggest and best caravan show returns Melbourne this April and tickets are available now.

The revitalised caravan, camping and touring show will be held at the Melbourne Showgrounds Wednesday from April 6 through to Sunday, April 10.

With over 75 caravan manufacturers and 95 camping and accessories exhibits, this show brings together the latest and most innovative developments in the caravan and camping sector. Victoria has the advantage of being home to 90 per cent of Australia’s caravan manufacturers, giving visitors to the Supershow access to a huge array of caravans with most exhibitors showing multiple designs in several sizes and fit outs to suit all needs. There are also plenty of show specials on offer throughout the show period as well.

ARM YOURSELF WITH KNOWLEDGE

A caravan show is a great way to arm yourself with knowledge about what the market has to offer, but having so many manufacturers all in the one place, it is simpler to compare van on van or motorhome on motorhome, resulting in an informed outcome.

CAMPING & ACCESSORIES

It’s not just caravans, camper vans and motorhomes on display. After two years of not being able to travel due to the pandemic, there is a huge movement towards camping as well. And why wouldn’t there be? There are so many products on the market to help make any camping trip the adventure you’re after.

Caravanning and camping are back and timing couldn’t be more perfect for people considering purchasing a caravan, campervan or motorhome. The Victorian Caravan, Camping & Touring Supershow offers visitors more than a great day out, it’s the start of your next adventure.

Tickets are available online only, there are no ticket sales at the gate. You can purchase your ticket by clicking here .