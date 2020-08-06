Toyota RAV4 sales: Oh what a July

Toyota Rav4 climbs to the top of the sales chart for the first month since going on sale in Australia. But sales across the board continue to sink.

Toyota’s Rav4 topped the sales chart last month, the first time the SUV has ever taken the number one spot in Australia since it first went on sale in 1994.

It took away the win from the usual sales chiefs Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, two utes that normally tussle for the top spot – the Hilux having more success this year than Ranger. But the ute duo instead fell into second and third places, with Ford’s Ranger out-doing the Hilux for July.

RAV4’s success comes as overall sales in the car market fell in July year-on-year by 12.8 per cent, with Victoria hardest hit of all states, sales down 27.8 per cent due, most likely, to stricter COVID-19 related closures and restrictions.

Success for the RAV4 comes in part due to the fulfillment of orders taken almost 12 months ago, when the stock was slim and customers had to wait until after June 2020 for delivery. This saw a spike in RAV4 orders as ute stock went the opposite direction, following a sales spike in June that shrunk stockpiles.

Overall, July represents a stronger month this year, though Australian car sales continue to slide over a two year period. With COVID-19 restrictions now entering Stage 4 in Victoria and further restrictions likely for other states, it could be quite some time until things pick back up.

Top selling manufacturers July 2020

Toyota 15,508 Mazda 7806 Mitsubishi 4684 Hyundai 4634 Kia 4625 Ford 4573 Volkswagen 3710 Nissan 2906 Subaru 2864 Mercedes-Benz 2556

Top selling models July 2020

Toyota Rav4 4309 Ford Ranger 3104 Toyota HiLux 2947 Toyota Corolla 2192 Hyundai i30 1745 Mazda CX-5 1727 Mitsubishi Triton 1593 Mazda CX-3 1355 Toyota Camry 1281 Mazda3 1224

