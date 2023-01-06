Toyota Hilux GR Sport the most powerful model to date

Toyota has finally lifted the sheet off its flagship Hilux GR Sport, the most powerful Hilux ever.

Toyota has unveiled the new HiLux GR Sport which gains more power, wider tracks, tuned suspension, and bigger disc brakes. It will be available later this year exclusively in dual-cab guise and although pricing is yet to be announced, expect it to be the most expensive Hilux ever too.

The new flagship model is inspired by Toyota’s Dakar rally efforts and local Australian engineers have been at the core of the development program which included design changes. The Australian team worked with colleagues in Latin America, Thailand and Japan.

While retaining the Hilux’s 2.8-litre diesel turbo engine, revised turbo-supercharging and fuel-injection control bring more power and torque. Figures are up by 10 per cent to 165kW and 550Nm while reprogramming the automatic transmission brings a change to gear selection by the computer in auto mode that is ‘sportier’.

Underneath are wider tracks – extended 140mm front and 155mm rear – with redesigned wishbones and a reinforced rear axle. Dedicated monotube shock absorbers with higher damping force and heat-dissipation capacity, stiffer coil springs and a revised front-rear suspension balance are said to improve handling and steering response.

Styling is clearly derived from the Dakar machine, with bold Toyota lettering on the new grille that improves cooling. Under the flared wheel arches are 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, and there’s also a skid plate, rock rails and red rear recovery points.

Inside are sports pedals and red seatbelts with GR branding on the steering wheel and headrests.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Sean Hanley, was keen to introduce the new ‘tough ute” model locally.

“HiLux GR Sport draws on the spirit of Toyota’s Dakar success as a hardcore 4WD that will appeal to customers seeking the quintessential off-road version of Australia’s best-selling vehicle,” he said.

“It has been designed to turn heads with aggressive in-your-face styling that’s reinforced by a healthy performance boost, enhanced high-speed handling and even better grip on dirt roads.

“Thanks to the extensive involvement of our local designers and engineers, HiLux GR Sport is a fun-to-drive vehicle that will bring new capabilities and excitement to the adventure lifestyles of Australian customers.”

The launch of the new HiLux GR Sport in Australia is expected during the second half of 2023.

2023 Toyota Hilux GR Sport preliminary specs