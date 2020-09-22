The new BMW M3 and M4 revealed

Plenty of power with a manual transmission meets polarising look for new M3 and M4 duo.

Ready to launch next year the new M3 and M4 models from BMW bring a brave new look that has already proven to be contentious, but it will certainly stand out. The strong kidney grille was seen on the new 4-Series first and has now made its way onto the M3/M4 pair.

Behind that big grille is a 3.0L straight-six engine (named the S58, the engine replaces the S55), fitted with two turbos and set to produce one of two states of tune through either an eight-speed auto, or a six-speed manual to a 7200 redline.

With the manual, both models produce 353kW at 6250rpm and 550Nm from 2650-6130rpm, while auto-equipped Competition versions produce an additional 22kW (375kW at 6250rpm) and an extra 100Nm (650Nm from 2750rpm to 5500rpm).

CEO of the M division, Markus Flasch said “[The] block, rods and crankshaft are all the same. The P58 has a dry sump and an exhaust with no cats and no particulate filter, and a motorsport ECU to make the most of these changes.”

The fastest of the two choices is the auto-equipped Competition, shuttling to 100km/h from a standstill in 3.9sec, faster than the manual’s 4.2sec claim.

While maintaing a manual transmission, the driveline now offers the option for all-wheel drive, the first time in the M3 and M4’s history that all-four wheel can put power to the ground. The traditional rear-wheel drive remains standard, though.

Hardware for the new model includes 19-inch alloys up front, with 20-inch alloys on the rear. The body has been strengthened with additional bracing to handle the big power output and improve handling. The suspension consists of a strut front and multi-link rear with electronically-controlled dampers, or simply, active dampers.

New is a 10-stage stability control system dubbed M Traction Control M Drive Professional that sits inside options for M Drive Professional options, including an M Laptimer and M Drift Analyser. Many of the systems can be configured for quick access via the M1 and M2 buttons.

Expect all of the latest BMW equipment when the model arrives early next year, such as Laserlight headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather and suede upholstery options, lane-keeping assist (most of the Driving Assistant Professional system), 360-degree videos, head-up display, LED interior lighting including ambient lighting, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

