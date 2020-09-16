Safe as houses: Isuzu D-Max scores five-star ANCAP

Isuzu’s leading safety credentials help it achieve a top five-star ANCAP rating in the toughest year of testing yet.

Isuzu’s new D-Max is the first ute to score a full five-star ANCAP rating to stringent 2020 standards, satisfying the vehicle safety authority for all variants available of the new model.

ANCAP says the Isuzu D-Max is the “safety benchmark for the competitive ute segment.”

Not only is the rating a win for Isuzu and customer safety, but the latest rating is certified to 2020 standards, which introduce new, more stringent measurements of safety than before.

“Our 2020 requirements again set the bar higher to promote further vehicle safety improvements and address some of the ongoing challenges on our roads,” said ANCAP director of communications and advocacy, Rhianne Robson.

Underpinning the new safety systems is Isuzu’s Isuzu Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), which uses a Hitachi-supplied twin-camera system mounted high on the windscreen and is critical for forward collision warning, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection and turn assist, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning and automatic steering assist. The system is fitted to every variant including entry-level models. It also traffic sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and emergency lane keeping, among further features.

On top of technology systems, Isuzu D-Max is also the first ute in the world to fit a front-row centre airbag as standard for added occupant protection and bringing the total number of airbags to eight.

“The D-MAX rating has been highly anticipated by fleet and private buyers, and re-establishes the safety benchmark for the competitive ute segment where the introduction of safety features has tended to lag that of passenger cars and SUVs,” added Robson.

“With the new challenges set by ANCAP from 2020, it is extremely pleasing to see manufacturers achieve good results against these increasing standards, and take responsibility by prioritising safety to provide their customers with the safest vehicles they can.”

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).