Rimac to lead new Bugatti Rimac venture

Bugatti Rimac formed as a development house for new hypercars and technology.

Croatian electric hypercar maker Rimac has joined forces with Bugatti, creating Bugatti Rimac.

The new venture will see joined development at a new purpose built facility in Zagreb, Croatia, though both brands will continue to produce vehicles in their Croatia and France facilities as per current arrangements.

The move gives Rimac a 55 per cent ownership of Bugatti Rimac and Porsche will own the other 45 per cent. Porsche also owns 24 per cent of Rimac while Hyundai owns 12 per cent, leaving the original founder, 33-year old Mate Rimac, with 37 per cent ownership.

Bugatti Rimac will be responsible for hypercar development and new technologies under a division called Rimac Technology, which will push battery and electric component discoveries for use in the greater automotive industry.

Finalisation of the new group will happen later this year and Bugatti Rimac will operate at a new headquarters located in Kerestinec, Croatia from 2023.

“We have just launched our latest hypercar – the Nevera – to universal global acclaim. So I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am by the potential of these two incredible brands combining knowledge, technologies and values to create some truly special projects in the future,” said Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili.