Range Rover Lansdowne ultra-luxury edition unveiled

Land Rover’s SV division has created a limited-run Range Rover to celebrate its new “boutique showroom”.

When a new car dealership opens you’ll usually see some tempting offers such as free coffee to get customers in the door, but Land Rover has gone a step further by revealing a new car – the Range Rover Lansdowne Edition.

Built in honour of Land Rover’s new showroom in Mayfair, London, the Lansdowne Edition is limited to just 16 units and each one has already been spoken for. The new “boutique” as Land Rover likes to call it, will be designed to help the firm transition from direct sales to an agency model by 2024 – meaning customers will deal with Jaguar Land Rover directly, instead of through dealerships.

Land Rover’s SV Bespoke division has been put in charge of curating the features of the Lansdowne Edition, deciding on the exterior and interior trim and colour combinations as well as various exclusive touches. Think of it as a rival to Bentley’s Mulliner personalisation programme and you will be close to the mark.

At £250,000 (AUD$435,000), the Lansdowne represents a significant price increase over the regular Range Rover. By way of justification, the 16 buyers will find specially made Lansdowne Grey Gloss paint with a contrasting grey roof, 23-inch forged wheels finished in black satin, SV accents and badges, SV-branded puddle lamps, a “tailgate event suite” with padded leather cushions and a blacked out Land Rover badge on the grille.

The interior sees bespoke upholstery with diagonal stitching on the seats, dash and doors along with ceramic controls in satin black. There are also illuminated tread plates with “SV Bespoke – Lansdowne Edition 1 of 16” highlighted on them.

Patrick McGillycuddy, Jaguar Land Rover UK Sales Director, said: “Alongside exceptional vehicles like the Lansdowne Edition, we are developing locations, services and events that provide unique and exclusive touchpoints for our clients. Our new Mayfair boutique provides concierge levels of personal service in a modern, luxury environment – it’s totally unique.”

Despite the price tag, the Range Rover Lansdowne Edition will still have plenty of rivals, including Bentley’s Bentayga Mulliner and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The Lansdowne doesn’t quite take the title as Range Rover’s most expensive production car – the US-only $345,000 SV Carmel Edition still has that honour.