Ram 1500 REV is brand’s first electric ute

By the end of next year, Ram will begin its EV push with a new zero-emissions pick-up built on the STLA Frame architecture.

Having teased its first electric pick-up truck with a concept last month, Ram has announced its entry into the EV market with this: the 1500 REV. Built upon a new bespoke electric architecture from parent company Stellantis, the forthcoming model will arrive towards the end of 2024 as a rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning, although it has not been confirmed for Australia.

Mechanical details of the 1500 REV are scarce, but it’ll adopt the forthcoming STLA Frame platform designed for heavy duty electric SUVs and trucks. This will be clothed in a body that takes inspiration from the Ram 1500 Revolution show car, designed around the firm’s latest design language.

The overall silhouette is similar to the series of imposing Dodge Ram models that precede the 1500 REV, albeit with a new transparent front facia which incorporates an illuminated Ram logo and twin bar LED running lights. Given the reduced cooling requirements of an electric powertrain, the 1500 REV does away with the gaping radiator grille of the combustion-engined 1500 in favour of a smaller front vent.

The wheels also feature aero-optimised trims, while the rear end is set off by a pair of large, L-shaped tail lights inspired by the 1500 Revolution concept. However, the production car’s interior will be more conventional than the radical show car, with traditional switchgear and a portrait-orientated infotainment screen.

This will be coupled to a smaller display ahead of the passenger to access media and vehicle functions, along with a digital dashboard behind the steering wheel. At this stage, it’s unclear whether the 1500 Revolution’s jump seats and extendable load bay will reach showrooms, but the production car does offer a large front boot accessed via a clamshell bonnet opening.

Powertrain and range details will be revealed in due course, but the SLTA Frame platform’s capabilities are already known. Its 800V electrical system can afford charging rates of up to 350kW, while the architecture can theoretically offer up to 800km from a full battery – although the pick-up’s compromised aerodynamics will impact this figure.

A dual-motor setup is likely to be integrated into the 1500 REV’s body-on-frame construction, while the concept car’s adjustable air suspension and rear-wheel steering system could feature to improve dynamics in the road-going variant.