Porsche Taycan inspires new TAG Heuer watch

The Porsche Taycan is the basis for a new limited edition watch from TAG Heuer.

TAG Heuer and Porsche launched a global partnership in 2021, and the first fruit of that partnership was the TAG Heuer x Porsche Carrera Chronograph. Now, the Swiss watchmaker has launched its second collaboration with the German sportscar manufacturer, with the Connect Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. Since 2015, TAG Heuer has been a pioneering player in the luxury smartwatch segment and the current offering is the fourth generation to launch in the last seven years.

The Taycan has proved a hugely succesful first electric car for Porsche. The Turbo S and its 460kW, 850Nm output from the front and rear electric motors combined is a devastatingly quick combination. Put into launch mode it turns the wick up to 560kW and 1050Nm for the occasion, ensuring a breathtaking launch to 100km/h from a standstill in 2.8 seconds. The unique two-speed gearbox can further take the four-door sports saloon to a top speed of 260km/h.

In partnership with TAG Heuer comes a new technological piece: the Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. It features a substantial 45mm case fashioned in sandblasted black titanium, with details picked out in a distinctive frozen blue metallic to mimic a colour seen on the Taycan. The case is topped with a lightweight polished black ceramic bezel with a scale from zero to 400. This scale can be used to display functions relating to the car or used to display heartrate – though one hopes your HR doesn’t get up towards the top of that scale.

‘Porsche’ is highlighted in frozen blue at the bottom of the bezel, while ‘TAG Heuer x Porsche’ is engraved on the titanium case back.

According to Prestige Review, Frederic Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer said, “For both TAG Heuer and Porsche, the thrill of driving is part of our heritage, and this watch celebrates the fearless spirit of both – as well as highlights the sustainable innovation of the Taycan. This watch evokes many of the passions we share – high performance, technological innovation and our love for unique and unmatched products.”

Porsche’s Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, was equally effusive: “Our brands have led the way in embracing new technologies: just as TAG Heuer has led the luxury watch world in terms of embracing smartwatch technology, so Porsche’s sports cars, such as the all-electric Taycan, innovate in their field.”

Owners of the new Connected E4 Porsche Edition who also own a compatible Porsche model can connect their watch to their car and have information displayed on the watch face. Using the Wear OS Porsche app, users can check the battery level and range of their Taycan or range of petrol Porsches. Users can also remotely control the air-conditioning or check overall mileage. Compatible models include the Panamera G2 II (from 2022), 992 911 (from 2022), Cayenne E3 and E2 II, 718, Macan II/III and, of course, the Taycan.