Porsche Sell Direct app helps owners sell cars within dealer network

Porsche Sell Direct enables Porsche owners to get bids on their car from dealers around Australia.

Porsche Australia has released an app for owners to efficiently offer their car to sale to the local network of approved Porsche Centre dealers.

The app connects owners to dealers from all around Australia, and the owner can select the best offer to their liking if they wish to proceed and sell the car. There is no cost to use the app.

“Porsche owners can create a listing for their Porsche in just minutes and have Porsche Centres from around Australia place conditional offers for their car. Dealer and owner information remains anonymous until the owner accepts an offer,” says Porsche Australia in its media release. The app includes guidelines on how to take the best photos for dealers to get a clear idea of the condition of the car and offers come to owners via the app itself, with no obligation to go ahead once all offers are received. Porsche has pushed online transaction at a global level, with some overseas markets able to buy cars online, but this dealer-connect for owners to sell is the first of its kind for the German in the world.