Peugeot’s new 508 Sport Engineered debuts

Peugeot introduces a new performance sub-brand and hot new 508 performance duo.

French brand Peugeot has revealed an all-new performance drivetrain – it’s most powerful for a production car – and an all-new performance brand.

Peugeot Sport Engineered, the equivalent to AMG, M and the like, will debut with the new 508 Sport Engineered, available in both sedan and wagon body types. But rather than using simple turbocharged petrol power, it utilises a plug-in hybrid electric powertrain (PHEV).

Lurking underneath the metal is a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine plus two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. Together, the drivetrain produces 265kW of power and 520Nm of torque, which certifies this as the most powerful Peugeot ever (in production-spec). In a straight line, it will accelerate from a standstill to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds on its way to 250km/h. Dashing 80-120km/h takes just three seconds, so you’ll be sure of fast overtakes.

Road handling is enhanced via adaptive dampers, larger brakes with four-piston calipers, 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber, and a wider track. Completing an aggressive look are gloss black highlights around the body including on the rear diffuser, grille, and exhaust tips.

It will arrive in a segment competing against the likes of the BMW 330e, and as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or simply PHEV, the 508 ‘PSE’ houses an 11.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack which helps achieve a 42km driving range. Charging it to full capacity takes as little as two hours with a 32-amp wall box or seven hours from a standard 10-amp general power outlet at home.

Fuel consumption and emissions are claimed at 2.03L/100km on the WLTP testing standard, and tailpipes emissions at 46g/km CO2.

Completing the look, the 508 PSE has “Sport Engineered” monograms around it, and inside we see new sports seats, Alcantara trim, Focal sound system, 12.3-inch digital driver display, 10.0-inch infotainment system and unique highlights and “Sport Engineered” elements. It’s the command centre style design Peugeot dubs ‘i-Cockpit’.

For now, Peugeot Australia is not announcing any plans for the model, but watch this space as the new 508 PSE begins its launch plans overseas first.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).