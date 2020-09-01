Peugeot 3008 facelift due in Australia next year

Peugeot’s stylish facelift to its popular mid-size SUV will land in Australia Q1 2021.

Peugeot has made a big update to its grille, but rather than just go large, it’s also made it tasteful, revealing the 3008 facelift which is due to land in Australia early next year.

Revealed in Europe with a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) drivetrain, the model sees a facelift at the front and interior upgrades. For the fascia, the grille has a swept design that enlarges the area without plonking a great big grate in its snout. The LED headlights have also been updated to suit and the indicators are animated. It should certainly stand out on the road.

Moving inside we find a large 12.3-inch digital drive display which is on par with the German marque offerings, and also a larger 10.0-inch infotainment display system as part of the i-Cockpit cabin theme. Expect new trim options and material finishes, too.

On sale for three years already in Australia, the second-generation 3008 is Puegoet’s success story, capturing a solid chunk of sales in the SUV segment, trailed by its seven-seat sibling 5008. The updated 3008 looks to continue that trend and will for the first time offer an electrified drivetrain with the 3008 PHEV when it arrives later in 2021.

The new PHEV augments the 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine (already available) with an electric motor and battery to produce a total output of 224kW and 520Nm. The driving range on electric-only power is almost 60km (WLTP tested). The model, named the AWD Hybrid4 300 e-Eat8, will most likely be the flagship in Australia once the model refresh is complete.

Otherwise, the 2.0-litre diesel turbo (133kW, 400Nm) and 1.6-litre petrol turbo (121kW, 240Nm) will continue on and be the first MY21 models to launch in Q1 2021.

