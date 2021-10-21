Nissan X-Trail updated for 2022 in Australia
Nissan updates its popular family SUV ahead of an all-new model arrival.
Around 12 months before the new generation Nissan X-Trail launches in Australia, the local arm has delivered upgrades and a new variant the local offering of the world’s number-one selling SUV. It’s also a ’20th Birthday’ update, with the first generation X-Trail having rolled onto roads two decades ago.
Available in December, buyers will now have the option of an ST+ variant, sitting in the middle of the range and mildly upgraded with extra equipment. There is also an almost range-wide fitment of front parking sensors which sit behind the bumper of all but the ST grade vehicle.
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST
As before, the range opens with the ST at $30,665 before on-road costs. That’s the 2.0-litre petrol with a manual and front wheels drive, though it can come with all-wheel drive and an auto (auto models receiving the more powerful 2.5-litre engine).
Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD manual (five seats) – $30,665
Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD auto (five seats) – $32,665
Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD auto (seven seats) – $34,265
Nissan X-Trail ST AWD auto (five seats) – $34,665
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST+
The new ST+ lands at $34,140 before on-roads and is a better-equipped car with the larger 2.5L engine mated exclusively to an automatic and available with FWD or AWD. ST models gain 360-degree around-view monitor with moving object detection, front and rear park sensors and sat-nav. Carryover equipment from the ST includes 17-inch alloy wheels, Daytime Running Lights, rear roof spoiler, 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push-button start and AEB with Forward Collision Warning.
Nissan X-Trail ST+ 2WD auto (five seats) – $34,140
Nissan X-Trail ST+ AWD auto (five seats) – $36,140
2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L
The higher-grade ST-L which can be purchased with seven seats starts at $38,675, a price increase of $150 across the range, but is well equipped with gear including 18-inch alloys, fog lights, roof racks, rear tinted windows, leather steering wheel and seat upholstery, electric adjustable front seats with heating, dual-zone climate control, driver alert, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Nissan X-Trail ST-L 2WD auto (five seats) – $38,675
Nissan X-Trail ST-L 2WD auto (seven seats) – $40,275
Nissan X-Trail ST-L AWD auto (five seats) – $40,675
2022 Nissan X-Trail Ti
The flagship model is still available and also sees a $150 price bump to $46,115 plus on-roads. As the leading model in the range, it has a long equipment list including 19-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights with auto-levelling feature, sunroof, automatic tailgate, heated rear seats and steering wheel, tan leather no-cost option, Bose sound system, lane departure warning with assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams and wipers.
Nissan X-Trail Ti AWD auto (five seats) – $46,115
Information for buyers
Nissan is scheduling delivery of the updated 2022 X-Trail range for December this year and enquiries can be made at your local dealer now. As with all Nissans in the Australian range, the updated X-Trail is covered by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and capped-price servicing is available for up to six years from purchase.