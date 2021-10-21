Nissan X-Trail updated for 2022 in Australia

Nissan updates its popular family SUV ahead of an all-new model arrival.

Around 12 months before the new generation Nissan X-Trail launches in Australia, the local arm has delivered upgrades and a new variant the local offering of the world’s number-one selling SUV. It’s also a ’20th Birthday’ update, with the first generation X-Trail having rolled onto roads two decades ago.

Available in December, buyers will now have the option of an ST+ variant, sitting in the middle of the range and mildly upgraded with extra equipment. There is also an almost range-wide fitment of front parking sensors which sit behind the bumper of all but the ST grade vehicle.

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST

As before, the range opens with the ST at $30,665 before on-road costs. That’s the 2.0-litre petrol with a manual and front wheels drive, though it can come with all-wheel drive and an auto (auto models receiving the more powerful 2.5-litre engine).

Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD manual (five seats) – $30,665

Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD auto (five seats) – $32,665

Nissan X-Trail ST 2WD auto (seven seats) – $34,265

Nissan X-Trail ST AWD auto (five seats) – $34,665

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST+

The new ST+ lands at $34,140 before on-roads and is a better-equipped car with the larger 2.5L engine mated exclusively to an automatic and available with FWD or AWD. ST models gain 360-degree around-view monitor with moving object detection, front and rear park sensors and sat-nav. Carryover equipment from the ST includes 17-inch alloy wheels, Daytime Running Lights, rear roof spoiler, 7.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry with push-button start and AEB with Forward Collision Warning.



Nissan X-Trail ST+ 2WD auto (five seats) – $34,140

Nissan X-Trail ST+ AWD auto (five seats) – $36,140

2022 Nissan X-Trail ST-L

The higher-grade ST-L which can be purchased with seven seats starts at $38,675, a price increase of $150 across the range, but is well equipped with gear including 18-inch alloys, fog lights, roof racks, rear tinted windows, leather steering wheel and seat upholstery, electric adjustable front seats with heating, dual-zone climate control, driver alert, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.