Nissan X-Trail to get a big overhaul this year

All-new 2022 Nissan X-Trail is en-route to Australia this year, with price and specs yet to be confirmed.

Nissan Australia has confirmed that its all-new generation X-Trail will hit showrooms before the end of this year.

The new model will replace the X-Trail currently on sale for over eight years and brings sweeping changes to design and technology, as seen in the new Nissan Qashqai which will be available to Australian buyers soon too.

While it’s not due to launch here until late in 2022, the Nissan X-Trail has already been on sale in the US under the ‘Rogue’ badge, which we drove last year. The new model sits on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi group’s latest CMF Platform architecture that underpins the new Qashqai and Outlander.

The likely drivetrain to launch here is a familiar 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 135kW and 245Nm, although a hybrid drivetrain is making its way to the X-Trail too. Nissan Australia is yet to detail local specifications and pricing except to confirm that buyers can expect the model to launch later this year.

New chassis elements include electric steering assistance on the rack instead of the column for easier steering, and suspension is more rigidly mounted and there’s a new a multi-link rear setup.

Inside, the cabin has been treated to a fresh design and some new materials. Equipment includes a new 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, head up display and a full 12.3-inch digital display cluster for the driver.

Nissan is also putting its PROPilot safety systems into the new model which brings active safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, plus much more.

“The Nissan X-TRAIL has been a family favourite in Australia for more than 20 years, with more than 270,000 vehicles sold since its launch here in 2001,” said Nissan Australia Managing Director, Adam Paterson.

“That’s an impressive legacy to protect, and it’s one we take very seriously. Which is why the all-new X-TRAIL introduces a bold new look, incredible technology and safety features, and even more capability, all while still sticking true to its heritage of unlocking fun and adventure for Australian families.”

Further details will be confirmed closer to the new Nissan X-Trail on-sale date.