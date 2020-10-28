Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition revealed

Nissan has spruced up its Qashqai with plenty of unique and sportier-looking parts.

Nissan has revealed a new limited edition of its popular Qashqai SUV, the Midnight Edition, based on many parts found in the ST-L and Ti. As usual, this is a visual upgrade with several black elements and unique items that run-of-the-mill models don’t have.

Some of the standout additions are the 19-inch alloys finished in black, black grille, side mirrors and roof rails, black Alcantara and leather seats inside, and a black headliner and brushed black interior trims.

There are also illuminated door sills plaques, LED headlights, and the new Adaptive Front Lighting System. Safety features include Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite including Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Intelligent Driver Alert.

Underneath the bonnet is the same 2.0L petrol engine found across the range, without any revisions. It’s a solid unit and holds up well in our reviews, thanks in part to a competent ride and handling tune and high-value package.

Tech is further bolstered by a 7.0-inch infotainment system that uses Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth for connectivity.

Available in five paint colours (Midnight Edition: Vivid Blue, Ivory Pearl, Gun Metallic, Magnetic Red and Pearl Black) contrasting the unique black elements, the new Qashqai is likely one of the sportiest versions we’ll see before the new generation arrives.

The limited-edition Midnight Edition is available from dealer mid-November at a recommended price of $35,990 plus on-roads.

2020 Nissan QASHQAI Midnight Edition stsand-out features: