Nissan Patrol Warrior production confirmed

Premcar is officially developing and will build the Nissan Patrol Warrior we’ve been hearing about.

Nissan Australia has given the green light for Melbourne-based engineering firm Premcar to develop and produce the new Nissan Patrol Warrior.

Nissan has already made an announcement that it was assessing a Patrol Warrior, but today’s news makes it official that the model will go into production. The only official images so far are two teasers of the badge and wheel, and an earlier sketch that we’ve rendered (above).

Like Premcar’s work on the Navara Warrior, the engineering firm will develop enhancements for the wheels, tyres and suspension components that give it “greater ground clearance, a wider stance and enhanced ride and handling, taking its already-famed off-road abilities and touring performance to new levels.”

It appears that as far as engine performance, the 5.6-litre naturally-aspirated V8 motor will keep the same 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque. However, a teaser image shows a side exhaust, somewhat like a Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen.

Interested buyers do have a wait ahead of them. Premcar says that it expects to take around 12 months to finish development before production can commence at Premcar’s Epping manufacturing facility. The site currently builds the Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior and Navara SL Warrior.

“Nissan Australia’s confirmation of the Patrol Warrior program sends a big signal to Australia’s SUV buyers,” said Bernie Quinn, Engineering Director and Partner at Premcar.

“The Y62-series Patrol is already a mighty vehicle and the engineering and enhancement program we have planned together will raise its impressive capabilities even further. It will also deliver another locally developed vehicle perfectly suited to Australian customers and conditions.

“Adding the Nissan Patrol Warrior to our body of work is a genuine distinction and will stand out amongst the more than 200,000 new vehicles we’ve developed and produced over the last 26 years.”

More details about the Nissan Patrol Warrior by Premcar are expected to be released closer to its local market release.