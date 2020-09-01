Nissan Australia reveals Z Prototype teaser video

Teasers begin building for the new Nissan Z sports coupe. Is it on for Australia?

Nissan Australia has released a video teaser of the soon-to-be-unveiled ‘400Z’ Prototype, which will no doubt undergo plenty of public testing ahead of the official model’s launch.

While the car isn’t yet shown, a shadowy end shot, which we’ve quickly edited to lift the shadows, shows an outline of the car. Unsurprisingly, it looks much like most of the newer renderings going around the internet. We know the headlights will be circular and the body potentially a bit of a throwback to the older Z generations, though.

Check out the video here:

And we’ll likely soon see the real thing in the metal, with Nissan now amping up publicity surrounding what will be one of the most anticipated sports cars in the next couple years. No, we can’t say exactly when it will release, but the Japanese media report it will be with us around 2022.

In its video description, Nissan says: The #NissanZ Proto is coming. Stay tuned! #PowerofZ

We asked a Nissan Australia spokesperson earlier today if the new Z – or 400Z – is confirmed for Australia given Nissan Australia officially sharing a teaser of the prototype. So far, we’re waiting for a response.

We spoke with Nissan Australia director Stephen Lester earlier this year and he confirmed that locally, the brand is very keen to secure allocation of right-hand-drive models – just as it has done for every Z car. We think it’s in the bag to come down under, but it’s not confirmed officially yet.

