New Hyundai Tucson goes tow testing

Hyundai will unveil its new fourth-gen Tucson in one week, already touting its capabilities.

Hyundai has shown off a camo-clad version of its new Tucson testing in Europe with a trailer in tow.

The new generation model will be fully revealed soon and land in Australia in 2021. The design looks to be a relatively stunning revamp on the current model, both inside and out, from what we’ve already seen. The official unveil will be on September 15.

These official image show even more of the model though, and we can clearly see that it will retain the futuristic-looking ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ front end with grill-embedded LED headlights. The shape has grown slightly, too.

Hyundai is planning to make sure the new Tucson also delivers on the practical front: “The all-new Tucson promises not only striking, unique looks, but also fun-to-drive, efficient powertrains and practical characteristics for everyday usage, from four-wheel drive to towing capabilities,” it says in its press release for the tow test car.

“Vehicle quality is a priority for Hyundai. In recent years, the company has consistently been recognised with awards reflecting this. In the 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study, consumer bible J.D. Power ranked the third-generation Tucson the best compact SUV on the market,” it further adds.

As part of its reliability and ride and handling testing, the model has undergone evaluation and tweakings at Germany’s Nurburgring, Sweden, Swiss Alps, and Spain. This latest test is in Austria, where it is obviously testing towing capability.

The model will also most likely undergo full Australian testing and evaluation, as per Hyundai Australia’s standard for just about all local vehicles. This can bring further tweaks to vehicles so that exactly suit Australian roads and typical usage. But let’s not dismiss the depth of testing undergone already, according to Hyundai Europe, including 300mm water fording and 45 per cent incline descent testing.

“Hyundai engineers verified the overall body structure rigidity, opening all doors, tail gate and panorama roof with two wheels on the ground and two wheels diagonally in the air. The doors were closed without any problems during this challenge, confirming the vehicle’s body rigidity. On the Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) surfaces, engineers identified abnormal noises the car made in certain situations and reduced them in order to guarantee the best experience for all-new Tucson customers. Each surface provided a different frequency of noise in the vehicle, allowing for thorough testing.”

Tune into Practical Motoring September 15 for more details on the new fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson as it is officially unveiled.

Find more on our Facebook page & Subscribe to our weekly newsletter (it’s free).