New Honda Civic Type-R takes a new Suzuka record
Honda’s new Civic Type-R has claimed a new record around Suzuka.
As Honda’s new Civic Type R goes through its final stages of development, the hot hatch has clocked the front-wheel drive lap record at Suzuka, the home of the Japanese Grand Prix.
A pre-production prototype beat the previous record-holder – the outgoing FK8-generation Civic Type R Limited Edition – by nearly nine-tenths of a second. It went around Suzuka’s famed 5.8km figure-8 layout in 2 minutes 23.120 seconds.
For a standard Type R to convincingly beat the track-focused Limited Edition – which achieved its lap time with the benefit of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, lightweight forged wheels and stripped-back nature – bodes well for the car’s performance.
However, we don’t know what kind of rubber this prototype was wearing – it’s worth noting when Honda claimed the front-wheel drive Nurburgring record with the FK8 Type R, it did so with the factory-fitted Continental Sport Contact 6 tyres switched for Cup 2s.
We’ve asked Honda if it can confirm how the 2022 car was configured for the Suzuka run and are awaiting a response, but whatever the footwear, the lap time should be considered impressive.
The latest Civic Type R hot hatch is based on the Mk11 Civic hatchback, which was revealed back in June. It features the same five-door fastback body style as its predecessor, although Honda’s designers have elected to tone down the previous car’s styling slightly.
However, there’s still an aggressive aero kit present. Up front the hot hatchback features the same slim LED headlights as the standard Civic, but they flank a sportier mesh radiator grille.
The front bumper is more aggressive than the standard car’s, with an enormous intake that extends right down to the lower splitter. There’s also a fresh pair of intakes underneath the headlamps. However, the fact that they’re covered in camouflage wrap suggests they’re purely for aesthetics rather than function.
The new Type R will have a much wider track than the standard Civic, with wider wheel arches covering large alloys. The side skirts are also deeper, and feature a new aero fin ahead of the rear wheels to clean up the air flowing down the car’s flanks. The wheels are bespoke to the Type R and are shod in a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.
At the rear, Honda’s new hot hatch retains the full-width light bar of the standard Civic, but the rear bumper has been redesigned with a pair of vent cut-outs and a deep diffuser. This houses a triple-tailpipe exhaust set-up which, unlike the current Type R, places the largest outlet in the centre. The system is designed to provide a more aggressive note under hard acceleration, while minimizing drone at a motorway cruise.
Inside, the Type R will mirror the standard car’s design with a new nine-inch infotainment system mounted on the dashboard, and a fresh digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver. It’s also highly likely the Type R will feature a new pair of sports seats, an updated sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals, plus the Type R’s signature aluminium shift knob.
However, the new car’s most interesting feature will be its powertrain as, while the rest of Honda’s range is steadily marching towards electrification, the next Type R won’t. The brand recently clarified its EV strategy by announcing it aims to only electrify its “mainstream” European line-up by 2022, which should delight enthusiasts.