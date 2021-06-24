New Honda Civic Hatch to arrive with hybrid power

All-new Honda Civic unveiled, confirmed for Australian launch late-2021.

Honda Australia has confirmed that the new generation Civic hatchback will arrive in Australia later this year along with an all-new hybrid drivetrain.

The first hybrid Civic to be offered in Australia, the ‘coupe-like’ new 11th generation Civic hatch was unveiled overnight. The styling looks similar to the already-unveiled 11th generation sedan but with a swoopy rear0end for the hatchback body style.

Inside is new styling for the dash and a larger nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a striking honeycomb-grille strip that houses the air ventilation ports.

Honda’s stalwart hatch will be upgraded to the new generation in the fourth quarter this year, according to the local arm, and in 2022 add the new e:HEV hybrid drivetrain. A competitor to the likes of the Toyota Corolla hybrid, the Honda Civic hybrid is likely to use the same 1.5-litre hybrid petrol engine found in other contemporary Honda models. Power output is around 100kW and 250Nm via a CVT auto.

The first batch of new models available will arrive with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 134kW and 240Nm, also through a CVT auto. No manual transmission option has been confirmed, though details for local specification and pricing remain unannounced.