New Ford F-150 Raptor jumps out

Ford makes the F-150 Raptor even more extreme.

Ford’s next-gen F-150 Raptor has been unveiled, the desert-busting father to the Ranger Raptor.

While similar in appearance to the second-generation model, it houses plenty of upgrades that better its ability to hop across bush, rocks or sand.

Under the bonnet is a 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6. Outputs have not been disclosed, but it will likely be higher than the previous 336kW and 692Nm. Mated to a ten-speed automatic it has plenty of gears to choose from and also new is a customisable sound output that has four different levels – Baja, Sport, Normal and Quiet – through a three-inch exhaust system.

At the rear is a revised five-link suspension system with the latest Fox Live Valve 79mm shock absorbers, featuring an internal bypass for position sensitive damper adjustment, resisting up to 435kg per corner. Other changes to the suspension include longer trail arms and massive 24-inch coils.

All up the ground clearance measures a tall 333mm, thanks in part to large 37-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 tyres. The approach angle comes to 33.1 degrees, breakover 24.4 and departure angle 24.9.

In its bag of tricks are electronic aids, including Trail 1-Pedal which can be engaged at crawling speeds and will automatically apply the breaks when the foot comes up off the accelerator. There is also the prerequisite Baja mode, along with Tow Haul, Sport, Normal, Off-road, Rock Crawl and Slippery.

As much as the F-150 Raptor is a force to be reckoned with off-road, there are no plans to introduce the F-Series pickup in Australia, with importers the only course of actions; the same goes with the Bronco, another potentially golden opportunity missed.