New 2022 BMW iX5 Hydrogen revealed

BMW has revealed a new hydrogen fuel-cell powered version of the X5 SUV, ahead of its official introduction at September’s Munich motor show where it will be available for showgoers to take short rides in.

Called iX5 Hydrogen, it adopts the brand’s trademark i-Division styling changes and blue accents, and it will enter a short production run in 2022. It’s based on the iNext Hydrogen prototype revealed in 2019.

BMW could look to put the iX5 into series production depending on market conditions and infrastructure support. BMW even says that, if the current infrastructure issues are remedied, it could introduce hydrogen fuel cell technology on other vehicles in its line-up, such as the i3, iX3, iX and i4.

Frank Weber, BMW’s board member for development said: “Hydrogen fuel cell technology can be an attractive option for sustainable drivetrains – especially in larger vehicle classes. That is why road testing of near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drivetrain is an important milestone in our research and development efforts. The iX5 comes with cosmetic alterations that mark it out as one of the company’s eco models – some of which have been 3D-printed. There’s a unique blue-tinted radiator grille, a set of lightweight 22-inch alloy wheels and a revised rear diffuser with blanked-off exhaust outlets and blue trim.