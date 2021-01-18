New 2021 Honda HR-V hybrid teased

Honda is on the cusp of revealing the new HR-V, a fresh rival for the Toyota C-HR and Nissan Juke

Honda has officially begun to tease its new third-generation HR-V compact crossover ahead of the official debut February 18.

It’s actually now called the HR-V e:HEV on account of the new hybrid drivetrain underneath – a move Honda will make widespread this decade as new models fall in line with its electrification strategy.

While we don’t know the exact details, the engine is likely a version of the same 2.0-litre Atkinson petrol-hybrid that powers the CR-V Hybrid with two electric motors, mated to a fixed-gear transmission. This would allow for both front and all-wheel drive to be available, though that detail is yet to be specified.

Design outside looks to be much different than the current second-gen model on sale, with a contemporary raked sports-style rear-end that’s a little ‘swoopy’, and possibly some of the Honda e’s retro-styling making an appearance. Hopefully, the spacious boot of the current model is not compromised by the new rear-end.

Inside, the cabin is likely to follow the latest Honda models with a clean dash design and large 9.0-inch infotainment system, plus of course all of the new safety technology required to keep the car as safe as possible.

Honda Australia is yet to confirm the new generation model, though it would be a strong chance given the popularity of rivals such as the Mitsubishi ASX, Toyota CH-R and Nissan Juke.

All will be revealed on February 18.