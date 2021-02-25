Nissan X-Trail MY21 gains Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Before Nissan upgrades to a new generation X-Trail, SUV buyers are treated to an improved current offering.

Updated on a new price guide from Nissan for MY21 X-Trail.

Nissan has added some nice new tech to its stalwart SUV that also sees a slight bump in price. However, it does finally bring the widely adopted Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity to Nissan’s mid-size family SUV.

It’s the ST-L which gains most, with new 18-inch alloys and now driver attention monitoring alert as standard equipment. Elsewhere the entire lineup benefits from a new 7.0-inch infotainment system that delivers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wired) to the X-Trail. Added to the system is DAB+ radio and voice recognition.

The improvements bring a corresponding rise in price with the entry-level ST moving from $30,040 plus on-roads to $30,665. See below for full range pricing.

2021 Nissan X-Trail pricing (plus on-roads):

Nissan Australia Managing Director Stephen Lester says that Nissan expects continued support on showrooms from shoppers with the incremental, but important upgrade: “The addition of new cabin technology and advanced safety equipment further improves the popular X-TRAIL, and shows the evolution of a vehicle that has played such a key role in the lives of so many Australians.

“And in 2021, that story continues, with these upgrades ensuring the X-TRAIL remains one of the most compelling SUV offerings in Australia.”

Safety features for the 2021 range include Intelligent Driver Alert, forward collision warning (FCW), adaptive cruise control, AEB with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, 360-degree view cameras, lane departure prevention, blind-spot monitoring and moving object detection.

As before, engine options are 2.0-litre petrol (106kW/200Nm), 2.5-litre petrol (126kW/226Nm), and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel (130kW/380Nm), mated to a CVT automatic or six-speed manual and either front or all-wheel drive (refer to price guide above).

2021 Nissan X-Trail features:

X-TRAIL ST/TS features include:

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

7.0-inch Touchscreen Display

Digital Radio DAB+

Voice Recognition

17” Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Intelligent 4×4 System (4WD Only)

Idle Stop/Start (Diesel only)

Body coloured mirrors with Electric Folding, Electric Adjustment and Indicators

Rear Roof Spoiler

D-shaped steering wheel

Rear View Camera

Electric Park Brake (Manual transmission only)

Intelligent Key

Intelligent Key with push-button engine start

AM/FM, CD-player, MP3, USB, AUX, Bluetooth

EZ Flex flexible seating system with 2nd-row 40/20/40 split fold-down sliding/reclining

Divide’N’Hide rear storage system (5 seats only)

Cruise Control

Six Airbags (driver/front passenger/side/curtain)

Child restraint (RH/LH ISOFIX & top tether and centre tether)

ABS, EBD and Brake Assist

Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Limited-Slip Differential (LSD)

HDC – (4WD Only)

Intelligent Trace Control, Intelligent Engine Brake & Intelligent Ride Control

5-seat or 7-seat configuration (diesel is only offered in 5-seat)

X-TRAIL ST-L features (ST plus the following):

Intelligent Driver Alert

New 18” alloy wheels

Rear Privacy Glass

Front Fog Lamps

Leather Accented Steering Wheel

Leather Accented Seats

Power Adjust Driver’s Seat (8-way)

Power Adjust Front Passenger Seat

(4-way)

Lumbar Support (Driver only)

Roof Rails (100kg load capacity)

Heated Front Seats

Dual Zone Climate Control

Satellite Navigation with traffic monitoring

Around View Monitor

Moving Object Detection (MOD)

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

X-TRAIL Ti (ST-L plus the following):