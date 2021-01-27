Mitsubishi Outlander teases its off-road ability

Next-gen Mitsubishi Outlander due to hit Australia draws heavy styling influence from last year’s Engleberg Tourer concept.

Mitsubishi has officially shown off its next-gen Outlander ahead of a scheduled February reveal.

Showing a camo-clad model we can clearly see the design influence inspired by the brand’s Engelberg Tourer Concept from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. It brings the contemporary dynamic shield face with thin LED headlights mounted high on the bonnet, a small (gosh!) honeycomb grille, and a taller blunt fascia.

Set to arrive in Australia and rival the likes of the Toyota Rav4, Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson, the new Mitsubishi Outlander is set to bring a signifanct upgrade to what is an aging but popular model. As per the concept car and Outlander PHEV on sale, we expect to find a hybrid drivetrain available that uses the Japanese car maker’s 2.4-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors and a 20kWh battery for 70-odd kilometres of driving range on electric power only.

The concept car was apparently also capable of 700km with just one tank of fuel, making it a good tourer, so er, hence the name.

Experience the latest in Super All-Wheel Control with the superb driving performance of the all-new 2022 Outlander. Sign-up for updates and be the first to see it on 2.16.21. #MitsubishiOutlander https://t.co/6L1IOwYf2X pic.twitter.com/zkfGTrzQc8 — Mitsubishi Motors USA (@mitsucars) January 25, 2021

Like we see in this teaser video, mitsubishi is showing off the new Outlander’s off-road and all-wheel drive system, calling on decades of World Rally and Dakar experience with cars like the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo and Pajero safari cars.

We will see the official reveal of the new Outlander in February before it arrives down under.