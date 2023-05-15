MG4 price announced for economical EV

MG is expanding its range this year with the all-new electric MG4. Avalable in three model trims, pricing starts at $44,990 plus on-road costs. That makes it attractive with a sub $50k (for an EV), but more expensive than its $43,990 MG ZS EV sibling.

The three specifications offered are the MG4 64kWh Excite, the MG4 64kWh Essence, and the MG4 77kWh Essence Long Range. That sees two different battery sizes on the table. MG says it also considering bringing a smaller 51kWh battery to Australia which would further reduce the price. All models available here now are rear-wheel drive.

The claimed WLTP-tested driving range for each model differs. The 64kWh Excite has a 450km range claim; the 64kWh Essence gets lesser 435km, while the long-range 77kWh Essence has a 530km range.

The 64kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 138kW, meaning a charge time of only 28 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.