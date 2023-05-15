MG4 price announced for economical EV
The new MG4 price in Australia has been announced at a sharp entry point to the EV segment and an over-500km range.
MG is expanding its range this year with the all-new electric MG4. Avalable in three model trims, pricing starts at $44,990 plus on-road costs. That makes it attractive with a sub $50k (for an EV), but more expensive than its $43,990 MG ZS EV sibling.
The three specifications offered are the MG4 64kWh Excite, the MG4 64kWh Essence, and the MG4 77kWh Essence Long Range. That sees two different battery sizes on the table. MG says it also considering bringing a smaller 51kWh battery to Australia which would further reduce the price. All models available here now are rear-wheel drive.
The claimed WLTP-tested driving range for each model differs. The 64kWh Excite has a 450km range claim; the 64kWh Essence gets lesser 435km, while the long-range 77kWh Essence has a 530km range.
The 64kWh battery is also capable of recharging at up to 138kW, meaning a charge time of only 28 minutes from 10% – 80% using a 150kW DC rapid charger.
Pricing for the full MG4 range sees a starting point of $44,990 plus on-road costs for 64kWh Excite, $47,990 for 64kWh Essence, and $55,990 for the 77kWh Essence.
Equipment levels are typically plump, with MG Pilot advanced driver assistance as standard on both the 64kWh and 77kWh Essence, including Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Opening Warning. MG’s iSMART system integrates the car with the internet and can be controlled with voice activation and remote control on Essence models.
The MG4 EV also carries MG’s 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard.
The MG4 measures 4.3 metres long, putting the MG4 into competition with family hatchbacks such as the likes of the Nissan Leaf. And given the all-electric powertrain, the MG4 will be a rival for cars such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, albeit with a more budget-friendly ethos.