Mercedes-Maybach S580e is brand’s first plug-in hybrid

New plug-in hybrid limo packs a combined 375kW and dispatches 0-100km/h in 5.1sec.

The Mercedes-Maybach S580e is the luxury division’s first plug-in hybrid model and offers 100km of electric driving range.

Based on the Mercedes-Benz S580e, the Maybach is expected to push the model’s refinement – and cost – to greater heights.

The S580e combines a 3.0-litre in-line six petrol engine rated for 270kW and 500Nm with a 110kW, 440Nm electric motor, giving a total system output of 375kW and 750Nm.

This allows the saloon to dispatch the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.1sec, eventually reaching a top speed of 250km/h (or 140km/h on electric power alone).

Initially, it will be offered in China, one of Maybach’s strongest markets – it delivered 1100 cars per month there in 2022 – followed by Thailand, Europe and “other markets”, according to an official statement.

Mercedes-Maybach boss Daniel Lescow said: “The Mercedes-Maybach S580e represents a pivotal step in the transformation of our heritage brand into an electric future. We will present our first fully electric model as early as 2023.”

That first EV is expected to be a modified version of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, previewed by the Concept EQS at the 2021 Munich motor show.

The expansion of Maybach’s line-up comes after the brand set a second consecutive record year for sales volumes, at 21,600 units. This was a 37 per cent (5870-car) improvement on the previous year.

That growth was driven by demand from Japan, Korea, the Middle East and China – a platform from which the growing line-up could spring to a third consecutive record year.

Maybach is just one of various luxury brands to have seen record levels of success last year. Bentley, for example, broke its all-time best profit level by July and sold more than 15,000 cars for the first time in its history. Meanwhile, every car produced at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory went through the marque’s Bespoke programme.