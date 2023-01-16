Mercedes-Benz EQE on sale in Australia

Mercedes-Benz Australia has announced pricing and specifications for its sleek EQE electric sedan, including the performance-oriented AMG EQE 53.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQE electric executive sedan is now available to order in Australia starting from $134,900 before on-road costs for the entry-level EQE 300. Next up is EQE 350 4MATIC at $154,900 before the range-topping Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC from $214,900.

The EQE is an all-electric counterpart to the E-Class sedan and the second model in Mercedes’ all-electric EQ line-up to be based on a purpose-made electric car platform. The EQE SUV is due in Australia later this year.

Coupled with the streamlined, almost four-door-coupe-like design, the EQE is more similar in profile to the Mercedes CLS than the E-Class sedan. While the exterior overhangs are kept shorter than on the Mercedes EQS, it takes plenty of design inspiration from its larger EQS sibling.

As standard, the EQE rides on steel-spring suspension, but adaptive air suspension is optional and comes standard on the EQE 53, as does the four-wheel steering system used on the EQS.

Inside, it takes heavy inspiration from the larger EQS. In fact, the dashboard is near-identical with the MBUX Hyperscreen system – a full-width OLED display encompassing the entire surface area of the dashboard with three interactive display areas.

The digital dash comprises a 12.3-inch area behind the steering wheel, while on the other side of the dashboard is another 12.3-inch display with touchscreen functionality for the passenger. The central area of the Hyperscreen system measures up at 17.7 inches. They all blend together to look like one seamless unit.

The entry-level EQE 300 trim includes sports seats with heating, a panoramic sunroof, Burmester 3D surround sound system, wireless phone charging, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity, and 20-inch wheels.

Standard safety features include a 360-degree parking camera, active parking assist, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, cross-traffic braking assist, active lane change assist, blind spot assist, route-based speed control, and Mercedes’ Impulse Side system which prepares the vehicle and its occupants when an imminent collision is detected.

The EQE’s battery has a usable energy content of 89kWh. An electric motor system is mounted on the rear axle in the 300 developing 180kW and 550Nm of torque. That’s effective for a 0-100km/h in 7.1 seconds and an NEDC-claimed driving range of 626km.

The EQE 350 4MATIC features dual motors, one on each axle, for all-wheel drive performance that totals 215kW and 765Nm. Mercedes says this is good for 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and has a maximum range of 590 km (NEDC).

The flagship EQE 53 4MATIC also features dual motors but produces a mightier 460kW and 950Nm that enables 0-100km/h in a supercar-quick 3.5 seconds. The maximum driving range is a claimed 590km on the NEDC system.

Not too dissimilar to the Porsche Taycan, the German car maker says that the EQE will deliver reproducible performance with the ability to accelerate hard multiple times without overheating. Four regenerative braking settings are found, ranging from a one-pedal driving mode to a setting that allows the car to glide with no intervention from the motor.

Included with the EQE is a Type 2 CCS plug with five-metre charging cable for wallbox and public charging stations, and a charging cable for domestic power sockets.

DC charging at up to 170kW is possible for a top-up in 32 minutes. The standard AC charging rate is 11kW, and from a charge point or wallbox rated at this power, it will take eight hours and 25 minutes to replenish the battery. An optional 22kW AC on-board charger is available, reducing this time to just over four hours.

Several intelligent charge modes and settings are included. For example, the owner can enable a ‘take-it-easy’ mode that reduces max charge to 80 per cent and takes other battery lifespan-increasing measures, while it’s also possible to specify time periods for AC home charging to take place, so owners can charge using an off-peak energy tariff to save money.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQE is available to order now.