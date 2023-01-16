Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition revealed

The special edition Mercedes-AMG SL Motorsport pays tribute to the 2021 W12 Mercedes F1 car.

While we wait for the Mercedes-AMG SL to launch in Australia this year, Mercedes has already brought out an exclusive ‘special model’ that it says reflects the look of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 car from the 2021 season

Mercedes-AMG will build only 100 examples of the SL 63 Motorsport Collection and while pricing has yet to be revealed, we expect a significant increase over the standard SL 63’s price tag.

Formula One fans will instantly recognise the livery adorning this SL 63. The silver metallic fading to black metallic and the star pattern is similar to the W12’s theme, as is the use of the bright green from the Mercedes-AMG F1 team’s sponsor, Petronas.

The 21-inch AMG 10-spoke forged wheels are finished in matt black and while you can have the new SL with a dark red canvas roof, the Motorsport Collection version uses a black soft top.

As you might expect from an F1 tribute from Mercedes, the SL 63 Motorsport Collection has the AMG Aerodynamics package with tweaks to the rear diffuser and front and rear aprons. To further add to the W12’s colourway, both AMG Night packages are added. This means there’s a gloss black front splitter, side sill panels, mirror caps, rear diffuser, front grille and badging.

AMG has fiddled with the powertrain, here you’ll find the same 577bhp and 759Nm of torque from the four-litre, twin-turbocharged V8. Power goes through a nine-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels – resulting in a 3.6-second 0-62mph time and a top speed of 195mph.

Inside, the changes aren’t as obvious as on the outside, but all the option boxes have been ticked with carbon fibre trim, a Burmester sound system and even more AMG logos dotted around the cabin. Each customer also gets a personalised indoor car cover.