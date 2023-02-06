Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 joining local limited editions

Special edition of V8-engined luxury off-roader celebrates 55 years of in-house performance brand.

Mercedes-AMG’s special edition of the G-Class to celebrate 55 years of the AMG brand is available to order in Australia, priced from $365,091 before on-road costs.

Based on the G63, the Edition 55 is only available in either Obsidian Black or G Manufaktur Opalite White, with both colours featuring a side stripe showing a close-up of the AMG badge.

The Edition 55 sits on 22-inch matt-grey wheels, while many exterior details finished in gloss black. The fuel filler cap is finished in chrome, with AMG engraved into it.

Inside, black and red leather covers most of the cabin, while carbonfibre details can also be found, and a number of Edition 55 badges mark it out from the standard G63.

Mechanically, it’s unchanged from the regular G63, so it has a 430kW twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 that can propel it from 0-100km/h in 4.5sec and on to a top speed of 220km/h.

AMG began life in 1967 as a manufacturer of racing engines. The Affalterbach-based firm then started to branch out into producing modified road cars.

Mercedes-Benz signed a deal to develop and sell cars with it in 1993 before buying it outright in 2005.

Mercedes-AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer said: “The success story of Mercedes-AMG over the past 55 years is simply impressive.

“The same applies to the G-Class, which has remained true to itself for over four decades in the course of its unique career. Its long history and still genuine character makes it the perfect first well-wisher for me on our 55th birthday.”