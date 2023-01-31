Mazda reveals its new premium SUV for large families

New Mazda CX-90 will land in Australia with powerful straight-six engines and premium panache.

The all-new Mazda CX-90 has been revealed to the world and is confirmed to arrive in Australia alongside the current CX-9 later this year.

Moving upmarket in appearance, materials, and drivetrain options, the CX-90 will be the largest SUV in the Japanese car maker’s new line-up offering up to seven-seats in a spacious cabin.

Key to taking on the likes of Lexus and BMW is that the CX-90 is also Mazda’s most powerful model ever, packing a petrol 3.3-litre straight-six turbo engine producing 254kW and 500Nm. A diesel version of the six-cylinder motor will also be available producing less power at 197kW and more torque at 550Nm, and both have 48volt mild-hybrid technology. These will be available in Australia on launch, and there’s potential that the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric) drivetrain in the CX-60 will launch here after. All-wheel drive is standard across the range and the CX-60’s same Large Produce Group platform underpins the chassis.

A step above the CX-60 in terms of price, the CX-90 is likely to be priced from around $70,000 in Australia for the petrol version (price, specifications and timing are yet to be confirmed), and be available in three to four trims. The exact details are thin, but it will be the largest SUV in the line-up and offer the option for six or seats over three rows.

Equipment will include a 12.3-inch display screen upfront and a digital instrument cluster for the driver with colour head up display. Heated and ventilated seats can be found both upfront and in the centre row, depending on spec, and material options will include Nappa leather upholstery, real timber panels and a fabric dash with contrasting stitch.

Design is clearly aimed at evolving Mazda’s Kodo aesthetic into a premium SUV segment contender tackling the likes of the Audi Q7 and Lexus RX, with the long bonnet both needed for its drivetrain and providing an elegant look, while it rides on large 21-inch alloy wheels.

Safety should be capable of helping achieve top marks with Mazda’s i-Activsense safety featuring Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, i-Adaptive Cruise Control, and other new assistance systems.

In revealing its new SUV, Mazda has not divulged much further technical information, although more will be released closer to its launch this year.

“Our second entrant into the new large platform family brings with it even more of everything – more power and performance, greater versatility and heightened luxury,” said Mazda Australia Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi.

“The First-Ever Mazda CX-90 is the absolute pinnacle of Mazda premium; our most advanced model ever with exceptional levels of sophistication throughout that can be enjoyed not just by the driver, but the whole family.”