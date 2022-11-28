Mazda CX-60 price confirmed ahead 2023 launch

Mazda CX-60 price and specs confirmed for the brand’s most premium SUV ever; new six-cylinder turbo starts at under $60k.

Mazda Australia has announced pricing and specifications of the all-new CX-60 SUV, available to order now.

The new Mazda CX-60 is the Japanese firm’s crucial new range-topping SUV, representing a step change in terms of design philosophy, positioning, and – most importantly – electrification.

A petrol-based PHEV – with Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain – is joined in Australia by two six-cylinder engine options.

The new six-cylinder engine – an unusual highlight in this segment – was chosen against the industry trend towards inline-four power, acknowledges Mazda, because 500cc cylinders give the best balance of torque and thermal efficiency, so it’s better to boost the outright count rather than individual capacity.

It will join its plug-in hybrid sibling (PHEV), which combines a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with an EV motor. The PHEV powertrain is paired with a new eight-speed wet-clutch transmission to produce a combined 241kW and 500Nm, making this the brand’s most powerful road car yet. Meanwhile, a 17.8kWh battery supplies an engine-off driving range of 76km. All these figures stack up favourably against PHEV rivals at higher price points, namely the Volvo XC60 Recharge and Lexus NX.

The CX-60 PHEV‘s powertrain – entirely unrelated to the one seen in strategic partner Toyota’s RAV4 PHEV – is expected to get it from 0-100km/h in 5.8sec and emit just 33g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle.

Due to the PHEV’s large 17.8kWh battery, it gains additional functionality with a boot-mounted 1500W AC power outlet.

The pair of 3.3-litre turbo engines – petrol and diesel – are electrically assisted with a mild 48v hybrid system.

The power output of the petrol turbo, which is the most affordable version of the CX-60 and expected to be a popular choice, is 209kW and 450Nm, giving enough shove for 0-100km/h in 6.9sec.

The diesel straight-six turbo provides more torque but lower on power, producing a total output of 187kW and 550Nm. The diesel is just slightly slower of the mark, getting from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

The maximum braked towing capacity of the models is 2500kg for the PHEV and six-cylinder petrols, and 2000kg for the diesel.

The CX-60 sits atop an all-new native rear-wheel-drive platform – a layout Mazda says allows for improved dynamic balance (as proved by the MX-5) and refinement – which will be used for four new models by 2025, including the three-row CX-80 and the wider CX-70 and CX-90 SUVs. However, all CX-60 models are all-wheel drive.

Mazda’s commitment to the dynamic appeal of its mainstream models was a driving factor in the architecture’s development. As well as optimising weight distribution and being fitted with double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, it’s equipped as standard with a new Kinematic Posture Control function, as used by the Mazda MX-5, which promotes flatter cornering and sharper turn-in by varying braking force to each wheel.

Measuring 4745mm long by 1890mm wide and 1675mm high, it is distinctively larger than the CX-5 it will be sold alongside, and while the visual resemblance is obvious, the CX-60 marks an evolution of the brand’s Kodo design language, with heavy influence from 2017’s stunning Vision Coupe concept. The most obvious differences are a flatter treatment for the front end and a markedly altered silhouette, which are cues expected to define the model.

Inside, the CX-60 follows the driver-centric ‘Jinba Ittai’ (horse and rider) philosophy common to all its models, but with a tangibly enhanced focus on high-quality materials and attention to detail. One notable upgrade over the CX-5 is a significantly larger 12.3-inch central touchscreen – up from 10.25-inch – but only in the top two specifications (more below).

Available to order in Australia now ahead of deliveries in June 2023, there are three trim grades available – Evolve, GT, and Azami.

The cheapest engine option is the 3.3L petrol, followed by the diesel (a $2000 premium) and then the PHEV, which adds $12,500 over the six-cylinder petrol.

Mazda CX-60 price before on-road costs:

Evolve GT Azami 3.3L – petrol $59,800 $67,800 $73,000 3.3L – diesel $61,800 $69,800 $75,000 2.5L – PHEV $72,300 $80,300 $85,500

Mazda CX-60 Evolve spec list:

10.25-inch full colour widescreen display (Mazda Connect)

Active driving display

7-inch TFT LCD multi-information meter display (3.3L)

12.3-inch TFT LCD multi-information meter display (PHEV)

18-inch grey metallic alloy wheels

360° view monitor

8 speaker audio with DAB+ digital radio

Black Maztex seats with 8-way manual adjustment

Bright “In-line 6” side signature (3.3L)

Bright “PHEV” side signature (PHEV)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) with Vehicle Exit Warning

Body colour exterior mirrors

Cargo net

Exterior mirrors with power adjustment, auto fold, heating and auto dimming

Honeycomb grille

Front & Rear parking sensors

High beam control (HBC)

Leather shift knob

Leather steering wheel

LED headlamps with auto on/off and High Beam Control (HBC)

Manual steering wheel adjustment

Black wheel arches and lower cladding

Remote operated power tailgate (open/close)

Rear console with USB-C and 150W AC outlet

Rear 1500W AC power outlet socket (PHEV)

Dual-zone climate control with rear vents

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Satellite navigation

Smart Brake Support (SBS) with Turn-across traffic

Advanced keyless entry

Vanity mirror with lamp

Apple Carplay and Android Auto (wireless and USB)

Wireless phone charger

Mazda CX-60 GT spec list:

12.3-inch full colour widescreen display (Mazda Connect)

12.3-inch TFT LCD multi-information meter display

20-inch black metallic alloy wheels

Gloss black exterior mirrors

Body colour wheel arches and lower cladding

Dark “In-line 6” side signature (3.3L)

Dark “PHEV” side signature (PHEV)

Driver monitor

Electric steering wheel adjustment

Gloss black honeycomb grille

Exterior mirror position memory

Hands-free remote operated power tailgate (open/close)

Heated steering wheel

Leather seats with power adjustment (driver & passenger) and position memory (driver)

Leather steering

LED headlamps with dark signature

Panoramic sunroof

Personalise system (Auto Restoration of settings)

Premium Bose amplifier with 12 speakers

Heated seats (front & rear)

Rear combination lights with signature illumination

Mazda CX-60 Azami spec list:

20-inch black metallic and machined alloy wheels

360° view monitor with see through view

Adaptive LED Headlamps (ALH)

Black nappa leather seat trim

Body colour exterior mirrors

Bright “In-line 6” side signature (3.3L)

Bright “PHEV” side signature (PHEV)

Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS)

LED ambient lighting

Frameless interior mirror

Ventilated front seats

Front bumper with bar type grille

Leather side door trim with courtesy lamp

LED headlamps with bright signature

Personalise system with Easy Entry & Driving position guide

Mazda CX-60 options packs:



Equipment on each model can be bolstered via options packs at varying prices.

Vision Technology package ($2000) – optional on Evolve and GT, standard on Azami

360 view monitor with see through view

12.3-inch TFT LCD multi-information meter display (standard on CX-60 PHEV and GT)

Adaptive LED Headlamps (ALH) (GT only)

Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS)

Driver monitoring

Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA)

Luxury package ($4000) – optional on Evolve, standard on GT and Azami

Vision Technology plus:

Heated front seats (driver and passenger)

Leather seat trim

Exterior mirror memory

Power seat adjustments (10-way driver and 6-way passenger) with 2-position memory (driver)

Takumi package ($2000) – optional for Azami only

Bright decoration panel

Cloth dashboard panel with “Kakenui” stitching

White Maple wood console panel

White nappa leather seat trim

SP package ($2000) – optional for Azami only

20-inch alloy wheels in black metallic finish Dark-coloured side signature Front bumper with gloss black honeycomb-type grille Gloss black exterior mirror LED headlamps with dark signature Suede finish dashboard panel Tan nappa leather seat trim Two-tone colour steering wheel



Mazda CX-60 paint colours:

Three signature paint colours are available: Rhodium White Premium Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, and Machine Grey Metallic. Standard colours available are: Jet Black Mica, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Sonic Silver Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, and Platinum Quartz Metallic.