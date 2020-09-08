Mazda confirms CX-30 Turbo

Yes, there will be a powerful turbo version of the CX-30, and no, we don’t know the fate for right-hand drive.

Mazda will produce a CX-30 Turbo model and it will be revealed in just over one week, according to Mazda Mexico.

Announced by President of Mazda Mexico operations, Miguel Barbeyto, the head honcho of Mazda for the North American country said that: “There is a strong rumor about the turbo CX-30. I can confirm that, indeed, the Mazda CX-30 will arrive with a turbocharged engine and AWD. We will have all the details ready on September 17th through our official site.”

It confirms the widely speculated and reported details of Mazda putting its 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine into its newest SUV, the CX-30.

Like the new Mazda3 which also rides on Mazda’s new Skyactiv platform architecture, it will offer the 2.5T motor with around 170kW and 420Nm of performance, through a six-speed automatic and potentially a six-speed manual, though we doubt a stick shift will make it into the crossover model.

The Mazda3 will, however, offer the bigger turbo motor with both transmission options.

Unfortunately, the Mazda3 Turbo is not available or announced in right-hand drive yet, potentially remaining a North America-only offering, and it’s possible that the new CX-30 Turbo will go down the same path. While the CX-5 and CX-9 are both SUVs offering the 2.5T in Australia, both are also constructed on older platforms and we do not currently know Mazda’s intentions and timeline for Skyactiv architecture in Australia.

For now, we do get the all-new SKyactiv-X engine for both Mazda3 and CX-30. That brings a more efficient and slightly more powerful 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine with special compression-ignition technology. You can read the review here.

