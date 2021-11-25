Listen to the new 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor engine sound

New Ranger Raptor is likely to house a unique powerhouse V6 turbo petrol engine.

The new Ford Ranger has been revealed and during the live press event there was a QR easter egg to the new Raptor on the Ford Australia website.

There is not much on the Ford mini-site, but a short video gives us the first sound clip of what to expect. It certainly doesn’t sound like the usual diesel and is likely a higher-revving V6 petrol equipped with turbos.

The line-up for the standard Ranger models will be 2.0-litre turbo and twin-turbo diesel, plus an all-new 3.0-litre turbo diesel. But the Raptor will house something unique, and we’d tip it to be the 2.7-litre twin-turbo petrol from the US-only Bronco.

That would give the new Ranger a thumping 240-odd kilowatts of power and around 550Nm of torque on tap for Baja desert busting and generally tradie duties.

While petrol power is unusual for the Ranger, we should get used to it given hybrid power is also coming in the future.

The new Ranger Raptor will be with us soon, set to premiere in February 2022.