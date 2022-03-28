Land Rover Defender 007 celebrates 50 years of Bond

Land Rover produces a one-off special Defender to celebrate James Bond.

Land Rover’s Bowler division has prepared a rally-prepared Bowler Defender Challenge with 007 livery to compete in a celebratory rally. It features massive gold numbering on both the sides and roof set against the iconic logo of 007 The bonnet and tailgate gold letters that spell out the names of Bond films.

Mark Higgins, three time British Rally Champion and Bond stunt driving driver, will drive the Bowler in Wales alongside Claire Williams. Higgins has been in four James Bond films, including Quantum of Solace (Skyfall), Spectre, and the most recent, No Time to Die.

Higgins says he believes the 007 Defender will perform well in the Welsh forest.

“The New Defender is a tough and capable vehicle when it leaves the production line and I’ve seen it perform really challenging stunts while on the set of No Time To Die. With the race ready enhancements made by the Bowler team and with Claire by my side we are confident we can have a great result.”

The Bowler Challenge will be identical to the one we drove recently. It will feature a 220kW turbo-petrol engine of 2.0 litres sending power to all four wheels. The 18-inch wheels have all-terrain tires wrapped around them. There’s also a bespoke suspension system, extra cooling, and a fully integrated roll-cage, which might come in handy in case of Bond-style rolls.

Land Rover and James Bond share a long history. This began with the 1983 film Octopussy, which featured a first-generation Range Rover convertible. The latest installment, No Time to Die, featured many Defenders and inspired this Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition.