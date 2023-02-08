Lamborghini Aventador V12 specials revealed

Ultra-exclusive models mark the end of the line for the pure-combustion V12 Lamborghini.

With the debut of the Aventador’s hybrid successor just a few weeks away, Lamborghini has revealed the Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster, a pair of one-off specials built as a swansong for the marque’s pure-combustion V12 models.

Built on the same carbonfibre monocoque found under the skin of all road-going V12 Lamborghinis in the Aventador era, both models feature the final iteration of the iconic 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 powertrain first seen in the SVJ and Ultimae. Free of supercapacitors and complex hybrid assistance, the Invencible and Auténtica produce the same 565kW and 720Nm of torque as the Aventador SVJ, sent to all four wheels through the trademark single-clutch seven-speed ISR transmission and all-wheel steering system.

Performance figures haven’t been disclosed, but expect it to at least match the SVJ with a 2.8sec 0-100km/h time, a 0-200km/h time of 8.6sec and a top speed in excess of 349km/h.

Designed from the get-go with input from their respective buyers, the models feature a number of unique personalised additions inside and out. Designed in-house by Lamborghini Centro Stile, both take their aesthetic cues from other low-volume Lamborghini models such as the Sesto Elemento, Reventón, Veneno and Essenza SCV12.

This aesthetic is accentuated by an aggressive aero package, borrowing the bonnet design and enlarged front splitter from the track-only SCV12, and intakes from the Sesto Elemento. The models also incorporate Lamborghini’s trademark hexagon motif throughout, from the unique stacked triple Inconel exhaust tips to the front and rear LED lighting units.

The cabin has seen a complete redesign too, featuring a stripped back design that comes without an infotainment display, and a steering wheel entirely free of controls. There is an abundance of carbonfibre throughout, with unique 3D-printed air vents and bespoke digital dashboard graphics also new to the models.

As specified by the owner, the Invencible coupé is finished in Rosso Efesto paint with its Veneno-esque centre-lock wheels and carbonfibre aero covers for brake cooling. The red and black theme continues inside with Rosso Alala leather and Nero Cosmus Alcantara upholstery – the Lamborghini badging and shift paddles are also painted in the same Rosso Efesto shade as the exterior.

Painted in Grigio Titans with Giallo Auge detailing, the Auténtica roadster adopts a less bold aesthetic. In contrast to its deep metallic grey primary colour, yellow highlights feature on the brake callipers and main aerodynamic elements such as the front splitter and bonnet. Inside, there’s more Giallo Taurus to serve as a pleasant contrast with the Nero Ade leather and two-tone Alcantara upholstery.

Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO, said: ‘As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridization at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12 with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalization.’