Kia’s new logo and rebranding goes live

Another car maker rebrands itself with a new logo, this time Kia making moves upmarket.

Kia is rebranding itself globally, moving to a new look logo and a new slogan.

The move suits the new generation of Kia models that have moved significantly upmarket from where the once humble Korean car maker sat. By way of comparison, vehicles such as the new Kia Sorento have shifted to one of the top picks in the seven-seat SUV segment, and the upcoming Kia Carnival looks considerably nicer and is equipped with plenty of desirable technologies for a people mover.

The revamp is a step in Kia’s ‘Plan S’ strategy revealed last year, with the goal of producing 11 different electric models by 2025.

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation”, Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song says.

The new logo is not as light a change as Volkswagen’s recent rebrand, Kia removing the oval entirely and changing the type font. The new badge is based apparently on ‘symmetry and rhythm’. Also in the bin is the old ‘The Power to Surprise’ slogan, replaced with ‘Movement that inspires.’

This year, Kia will also launch a new halo SUV electric car, an all-new EV platform (E-GMP), and other new models. Locally, there is plenty happening, with the Australian Tennis Open the likely event for seeing the new branding and possibly new models like the Stonic and Carnival, which will soon enter our market. Also on the horizon could be the new Sportage, which will join the new Seltos and Sorento when it does debut.

It’s all a very new Kia, and it’s all looking good.