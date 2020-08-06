Kia Stonic updated and coming to Australia

Yet another compact SUV prepares to enter Australia, this time from Kia and updated with new technology.

Kia’s SUV lineup in Australia will soon include the new Stonic compact crossover, with the South Korean brand finally bringing the model down under since it first launched overseas.

Ready to compete with the Mazda CX-3, Nissan Juke, and Hyundai Venue (among others), the Kia Stonic sits a size below the recently-released Seltos. It will also bring a more affordable price point – likely to start around $21k – which will sweeten the deal.

On top of sharp pricing the 2021 model, shown here in its overnight European release, brings a fresh update in looks, technology and safety equipment. Fronting its safety credentials are autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic highbeams and wipers.

Inside there is equipment such as an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fabric or leather upholstery options, and seating for five.

Underneath bonnet for European models is a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol mild hybrid, augmented by a 48volt integrated belt-driven starter generator and a small lithium-ion battery. The output varies, with the seven-speed DCT auto producing 88kW and 200Nm, and the manual developing 74kW and 168Nm. But the manual is Kia’s unique iMT ‘box which is clutchless and uses ‘drive-by-wire’ to electronically manage the clutch operation.

Specifications have not been confirmed for Australia, nor pricing, but expect to see details and a model launch towards the end of this year.

