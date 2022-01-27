Kia EV6 cheaper than Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Australia

Kia lobs new EV6 into the Australian market, undercutting its sibling rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Kia has announced Australian pricing for the all-new EV6 electric car.

Breaking during the Australian Open which the South Korean car maker sponsors, the EV6 won’t be a completely new looking machine on the roads for Melbournians who might have seen the model being used to transport players and staff.

For EV6 buyers, there are three models to choose from: EV6 Air, EV6 GT-Line RWD, and EV6 GT-Line AWD.

Pricing undercuts sibling brand Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 (which starts from $71,900 before on-road costs), the EV6 Air starting at $67,990. Pared back, it does not have all of the features of the GT-Line but brings a good driving range.

The GT-Line RWD is priced from $74,990 and the GT-Line AWD from $82,990.

You can read the Kia EV6 first-drive review here.

EV6 Air buyers get a rear-wheel drive electric motor producing 168kW and 350Nm, providing a 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds. Driving range is a long 528km.

GT-Line RWD buyers also get a single electric motor on the rear axle making the same output but a lower driving range of 504km due to added equipment weight. GT-Line AWD buyers get two electric motors for all-wheel drive grip, and a mightier 239kW/605Nm output that achieves a 0-100km/h time of 5.2 seconds with a driving range of 484km, which is still more than most rivals.

All of the new EV6 models in Australia have 800V ultra-fast charging to a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The Kia EV6 Air will be available in six colours and the EV6 GT-Line will be available in five colours.

Arriving later this year will be a performance-oriented model called the EV6 eGT which brings a huge 430kW and 740Nm for supercar-like performance – quite a flagship for the once humble car brand.

“Local interest in the EV6 has been extraordinary and we are really pleased it is finally here. The EV6 represents the transformation of Kia and where we are heading – a true halo for the brand,” said Kia’s Chief Operating Officer, Damien Meredith.

“Kia has an exciting twelve months ahead, launching a variety of new and improved models including Sorento Hybrid, all-new Niro, the upgraded Seltos and lastly but certainly not least, the performance eGT EV6 in late 2022 or early 2023.”

Full details and specification will be revealed when the car official launches in February.

Kia Australia has 500 units confirmed for Australia and will stagger allocation over 2022. Despite being a new-tech electric car, customers can buy an EV6 through a normal Kia dealer and the brand says 90 per cent of its local network is set up to sell and service EV6s.