Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Shortie is back

The Jeep Wrangler short-wheelbase two-door in Rubicon trim is back but in a very limited quantity.

Jeep Australia has announced availability and pricing for a limited Rubicon Recon edition, based on the four-door already on sale and also a short-wheelbase two-door.

The latter will arrive in limited quantities, with just 40 shortie Recons made available. There will be 60 long-wheelbase versions in comparison, totaling 100 Recon Editions for the Australian market.

Pricing for the new shortie is $66,950 before on-roads, and $71,450 for the LWB. Deliveries are expected to commence later this year, and the Rubicon Recon models can be ordered from Jeep dealers now.

The special edition brings a number of extras inside and outside. It starts with a steel Jeep Performance hooped bumper, tailgate reinforcement system, 17-inch black alloys, black grille and fender decals, and a matte black bonnet. A Trail-Rail system is fitted to four-door models.

Moving inside, we find “Torch-Red” seat belts, “premium-wrapped” instrument panel with red stitching, black leather trim for the seats, and heated front pews with a heated steering wheel.

Both models are powered by the ubiquitous Jeep 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine producing 209kW and exclusively through an eight-speed auto.

“A two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon continues to be a much-desired proposition amongst the Australian off-roading community, and we’re so excited to make this dream a reality with the Recon special edition,” says Jeep Australia’s brand and product director, Guillaume Drelon.

“It offers the everyday practicality many seek, whilst remaining adventure ready.”

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon price

Two-door Rubicon Recon – $66,950

Four-door Rubicon Recon – $71,450

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon equipment

Exterior

17-inch Machined and Black Painted Wheels

Gloss Black Exterior Grille

Matte Black

Hood Decal

Fender Vent Decal

Recon Hard Badge (on side fender)

Rubicon Steel Front Bumper

Jeep® Performance Tailgate Reinforcement System

Jeep® Performance Bumper Hoop

Interior

“Torch-Red” Seat Belts

Premium-wrapped instrument mid-panel with red stitching

Black Leather-Trimmed Seats

Heated Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Trail-Rail Management System (Four-door Variant only)

Options

Recon Premium Package

Body-Colour Three-Piece Freedom Hard Top

Body-Colour Fender Flares