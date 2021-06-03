Isuzu D-Max sales soar as Toyota dominates Vfacts in May 2021

Isuzu D-max jumps up the sales charts and Toyota leads the market in a strong month for Aussie car sales.

Car sales are booming once again following a trough of poor months during the peak of lockdowns when consumer sentiment was wavering. However, sales are now exceeding 100,000 units per month, with last month the second-best May on record.

In total, Vfacts reports that 100,809 cars were sold, an increase of almost 70 per cent over the same month last year when lockdowns first hit.

The buoy to sales came from utes, but now with the new-generation Isuzu D-Max climbing to fourth position on the overall sales chart and third in the ute race, behind the Toyota Hilux (4402), Ford Ranger (4254) and Toyota Rav4 4014). Recording 3058 unit sales in May, D-Max sales have soared by more than 200 per cent and dominate nearest rival Mitsubishi Triton which recorded 2317 unit sales.

Another strong performer is the Toyota Landcruiser which is recording hit after hit every month in its last run for the 200 Series generation and also supported strongly by the 70 Series. Sitting fifth behind the D-Max, the Landcruiser recorded 2795 sales, followed by Mazda CX-5 (2768), Triton (2317), Toyota Prado (2214), Toyota Corolla (2190), and Hyundai i30 (2127).

Overall, the sales chart in May was lead by Toyota (21,156), followed by Mazda (10,554) in second, Kia (7124) in third, and then Ford (6493), Mitsubishi (6478), Hyundai (6450), Nissan (4307), Volkswagen (4005), Isuzu (3946) and Subaru (3547) in tenth.